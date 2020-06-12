Your browser is no longer supported

AR Reading List 013: Emerging architecture

12 June, 2020

Full screen3168392 twentyyearsofareaarchitecturalreviewindex1

The latest instalment of our new series of AR Reading Lists: seven carefully chosen pieces from our archive, free for registered users

What exactly are the qualities that designate an architectural practice ‘emerging’? Since its beginnings in 1999 as an award to ‘discover talent in an as yet generally unrecognised generation of architects and designers’ the AR’s Emerging Architecture awards (AREA) have celebrated the pioneering ideas and creativity of architectural practices yet to ripen into the full-fruit worthy of heavy-hitting Gold Medals or Pritzker prizes. There is a belief that fresh thinking in architecture can bring a spirit of optimism amidst economic meltdown and ecological crisis.

This week’s Reading List assembles some fresh pickings from the history of AREA, giving a platform to the work of emerging architects and what it means for an office to grow. The judges of the 2020 awards, Sameep Padora of sP+a and Dorte Mandrup, both found commendation in previous editions of the awards. The reading list also addresses the context in which these practices emerge from: often one that is not entirely fertile ground. 

Register for free to read today and receive the AR Reading List straight to your inbox. Stay safe, and happy reading!

  • Peter Davey Prize 2019 Domestic bliss: houses in Dublin, Eleanor Beaumont, AR June 2019 ‘In lieu of larger projects, modest footprints are populated with the embryos of complex thoughts and sketches. A limit in scale has been no limit for architectural ambition’’

The earlybird deadline for the Emerging Architecture awards 2020 has been extended until the 19 June 2020, find more information about entering here

Subscribe today to join the conversation and help support independent critical architectural writing.

