AR Reading List 011

As Paul Davies wrote in our June 2018 issue on Power and Justice, ‘what architecture can do, within limits, is control’. From the Panopticon to Haussmann’s Paris, we have seen how architecture is both an instrument and an embodiment of power. With state investment, its influence can seem boundless.

As protests bloom in Minneapolis, Memphis and Los Angeles this week following the death of George Floyd, the latest in a long string of police violence against black people, and hundreds of arrests are made during pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, we look to the architecture of rebellion – the spaces that either support or are adopted by insurgent activities – and its deeply political capacity to exert dominance or to effect positive change.

