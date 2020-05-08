Your browser is no longer supported

AR Reading List 008

8 May, 2020

The latest instalment of our new series of AR Reading Lists: seven carefully chosen pieces from our archive, free for registered users

The word garden finds it root in gher  meaning ‘to grasp, enclose’. It’s use over time has come to refer to different forms of natural and unnatural landscapes: the portioning off of modest pieces of ground for the cultivation and enjoyment of private dwellings, public parks and commons, to entire swathes of city grasped to display the pomp and splendour of ruling powers, as in Versaille. All these forms speak of the manipulation of the earth for our aesthetic pleasure or cultivation.

With so much of the world taken up by cities and towns, a greater understanding of what used to lie beneath might help us imagine alternative futures. The appropriation of the once radical principles of the Garden City movement demonstrates how these alternative modes of being might not always take on their intended form. This week’s reading list offers an exploration of gardens and their experiential and political character. 

Register for free to read today and receive the AR Reading List straight to your inbox. Stay safe, and happy reading!

Lead image: The Shalimar Gardens in Kashmir, laid out on the orders of Jahangir and Nur-Jahan

