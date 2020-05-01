AR Reading List 007

The latest instalment of our new series of AR Reading Lists: seven carefully chosen pieces from our archive, free for registered users

As the Tourism issue lands this week, our reading list looks not at greater global trips but at smaller-scaled travels, leisure and recreation done closer to home. How can one see new sights, or even become lost, in a familiar land? Walking plays a significant part in how architecture is experienced at this scale, and we consider flânerie of multiple kinds as well as the social and physical formations that either allow or impede its progress.

While much of the world remains on lockdown, the pleasures of such exploration still lie outside of our grasp. We are, however, still able to dream, to experience from afar – and what glories might be uncovered in the written records of those who have walked before?

Register for free to read today and receive the AR Reading List straight to your inbox. Stay safe, and happy reading!