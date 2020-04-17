Your browser is no longer supported

AR Reading List 005

17 April, 2020

The latest instalment of our new series of AR Reading Lists: seven carefully chosen pieces from our archive, free for registered users

Since 2011, almost every issue of the AR has included a Reputations: a portrait of an influencer or agitator, written by an independent critic, to break with historic canons or investigate the most significant characters of our time. Each is published with a specially commissioned illustration – the most enchanting of these  showing the figure made up of pieces of their own work. 

We are now nearing one hundred of these pieces, their subjects including architects, urbanists, critics, and even an animator. The features are not an act of valorisation, the list not a hall of fame – individuals both excellent and reprehensible featuring alike, all examined by a critical eye. We have, however, yet to feature Le Corbusier: we have been waiting for the right time. See the full list of Reputations here

Register for free to read today and receive the AR Reading List straight to your inbox. Stay safe, and happy reading!

Subscribe today to join the conversation and help support independent critical architectural writing. Digital subscriptions are available and all our content is available online, anywhere in the world

