Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

This site uses cookies. By using our services, you agree to our cookie use.
Learn more here.

 Menu 

About the W partnership programme

Ar wia may 2017 060

1/9

Hide caption

  • Ar wia may 2017 060
  • Ar wia may 2017 029
  • Ar wia may 2017 117
  • Ar wia may 2017 105
  • Ar wia may 2017 040
  • Ar wia may 2017 099
  • Ar wia may 2017 011
  • Ar wia may 2017 066
  • Ar wia may 2017 142

The W partnership programme offers architectural practices the opportunity to highlight their firm as a leading ethical employer.

It is a public marker of a commitment to changing the profession for the better, offering the unique opportunity to inspire and motivate employees, boost staff retention and attract top talent.

W programme accreditation is a standard of employer excellence and industry leadership. W programme partners are driving and supporting the campaign for change in the industry, and acknowledging the outstanding contribution female architects make to the wider profession.

As a key part of accreditation, partners sign up to a number of commitments to create an office culture and working practice that represents excellence. They will be expected to undertake internal audits and monitor progress on their journey.

The partner programme incorporates several events over the course of the year, including a survey, steering committee sessions, mentoring for up-and-coming women in the sector and opportunities to network with your peers. In addition, the annual W Awards allow practices to nominate their peers for a host of high profile award categories. The winners are announced at the award ceremony which will be held at the Science Museum in March.

Set your practice apart with your brand alignment to the W programme and make a public commitment to equality in practice, while learning and sharing best practice.

The campaign, survey and awards are only made possible by the support and investment from our partners. We would be delighted if you would join us and become a part of this journey.

If you are interested in finding out more, please contact James Priest on +44 (0)20 3953 2923 or email her on james.priest@emap.com

W Partners

The following practices have signed up as W programme partners and have taken the first step on their journey towards accreditation:

Allies and Morrison: Joanna Bacon

BDP: John McManus

BuckleyGrayYeoman: Natalie Spraggon

Darling Associates: Liz Moran

David Chipperfield Architects: David Chipperfield

EPR Architects: Chris Castle

Foster + Partners: Charlotte Sword

Grimshaw: Kirsten Lees

MICA Architects: Gavin Miller

Purcell: Liz Smith

Scott Brownrigg: Darren Comber 

White Arkitekter: Linda Thiel

Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA): Anna Hauenherm

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

  • W awards 2020 600x400

    Entries now open for the W Awards 2020

    24 September 2019

    Celebrating the best design by female architects from around the world, enter this year’s W Awards today – entries are free

  • 1462 cover ar ireland

    AR June 2019 on the islands of Ireland

    10 June 2019

    dePaor | Grafton | Clancy Moore | TAKA | Ryan W Kennihan Architects | Arigho Larmour Wheeler Architects | Noreile Breen | Paul Dillon | Peter and Mary Doyle | Hall McKnight | Kevin Roche

  • For web roundup template

    Across the AR: July 2019 round-up

    2 August 2019Rupert Bickersteth

    From birthday celebrations to the sad passing of several architects, this month we have mined our archive to mark July moments – plus the full set of AR House awards shortlisted projects have been published in more depth online, reviewed by a cohort of New Architecture Writers

  • 3132129 a mc 0007 print

    Twenty years of AR Emerging Architecture awards

    5 July 2019

    As the AR Emerging Architecture awards enter their 21st year, we remember past winners and commended projects

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.