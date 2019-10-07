About the W partnership programme

The W partnership programme offers architectural practices the opportunity to highlight their firm as a leading ethical employer.

It is a public marker of a commitment to changing the profession for the better, offering the unique opportunity to inspire and motivate employees, boost staff retention and attract top talent.

W programme accreditation is a standard of employer excellence and industry leadership. W programme partners are driving and supporting the campaign for change in the industry, and acknowledging the outstanding contribution female architects make to the wider profession.

As a key part of accreditation, partners sign up to a number of commitments to create an office culture and working practice that represents excellence. They will be expected to undertake internal audits and monitor progress on their journey.

The partner programme incorporates several events over the course of the year, including a survey, steering committee sessions, mentoring for up-and-coming women in the sector and opportunities to network with your peers. In addition, the annual W Awards allow practices to nominate their peers for a host of high profile award categories. The winners are announced at the award ceremony which will be held at the Science Museum in March.

Set your practice apart with your brand alignment to the W programme and make a public commitment to equality in practice, while learning and sharing best practice.

The campaign, survey and awards are only made possible by the support and investment from our partners. We would be delighted if you would join us and become a part of this journey.

