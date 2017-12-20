Your browser is no longer supported

16 ruins of dresden crop

Reading the ruinsSubscription

By Catherine Slessor

Ruins are a reminder of architecture’s transience, but they also embody often contested projections of meaning and memory

434898

Editorial: All architecture is about the future – but about the past tooSubscription

20 December, 2017 By

From Herzog & de Meuron’s Elbphilharmonie to Will Alsop’s Peckham Library, is it important for architecture to ‘fit in’?

Lewitt map 01

Folio: Sol LeWitt’s ‘$100 drawings’Subscription

20171212 cover ar new into old

The New into Old issue is hereSubscription

Teget | Wingårdhs | O-office | ZHA | Duggan Morris | Diederendirrix | Heatherwick Studio | Flores & Prats | MVRDV | LOWDO | Jørn Utzon | Rafael Moneo | Cedric Price

Books of 2017 grid

Owen Hatherley's best books of 2017Subscription

By Owen Hatherley

Brexit, a rekindled interest in social housing and the centenary of the Russian Revolution have made for a fruitful literary year. Here are Owen Hatherley’s top architectural picks

New into old winners grid

AR New into Old award winners revealedSubscription

Teget’s Yapı Kredi Culture Centre in Istanbul has been announced the winner of the AR New into Old awards, alongside two Highly Commended and three Commended innovative adaptive reuse projects

AR New into Old Winner

Dsc7484

Opening statement: Yapı Kredi Culture Centre in Istanbul, Turkey by TegetSubscription

By George Kafka, Juan Du

AR New into Old Winner: Teget’s transformation of a bland bank building into the Yapı Kredi Culture Centre is an experimental cultural provocation 

Highly Commended

H36 01 malmosaluhall temp 03 low

Market share: Malmö Saluhall, Sweden by WingårdhsSubscription

By Eleanor Beaumont

AR New into Old Highly Commended: Wingårdhs’ conversion and extension of a train depot into a bustling food market sets a precedent for the transformation of Malmö’s industrial docks

Highly Commended

171124 1333

Industrial strength: Galleries and youth hostel, iD Town, Shenzhen, China by O-officeSubscription

By Juan Du

AR New into Old Highly Commended: Through interventions across a vast disused factory site, O-office have crafted a community of galleries, café and youth hostel

Commended

171117 havenhuis 365 tc

War of the worlds: Port House headquarters, Antwerp, Belgium by ZHASubscription

By Christophe Van Gerrewey

AR New into Old Commended: Rearing its woozy head above Antwerp’s sober Port House, the multifaceted extension by ZHA makes a clean break with the past

Commended

De ploeg factory diederendirrix review 8

Refabricating de Stijl: De Ploeg factory, Bergeijk, the Netherlands by diederendirrixSubscription

By

AR New into Old Commended: Diederendirrix have recreated Gerrit Rietveld’s De Ploeg weaving mill in Bergeijk using updated materials and technologies

Commended

131117 duggan morris loom00025luke hayes

Fruit of the loom: The Loom, London, UK by Duggan Morris ArchitectsSubscription

By Jay Merrick

AR New into Old Commended: Duggan Morris have replaced grim PoMo added to a Victorian warehouse in London’s Whitechapel with a refined material language

New into old grid

AR New into Old awards shortlist revealedSubscription

A shortlist of 15 exciting and creative adaptive reuse projects from across the world has been selected by our panel of judges including Michael and Patty Hopkins, Lyndon Neri and Timothy Brittain-Catlin

Hull

Typology: Public toiletSubscription

By

From the pissoir to the sanisette, from the communal to the stand-alone pod, from male to female provision, a rich seam of history runs through toilets

1748 diana princess of wales memorial gdns n6 highjames morris

Princess Diana Memorial Playground Lavatories in London by Jestico + WhilesSubscription

O08 1001

House of Toilet on Ibukijima Island, Japan by Daigo Ishii + Future-scape ArchitectsSubscription

Rra selvika havoysund 15©rra

Selvika National Tourist Route in Finnmark, Norway by Reiulf Ramstad ArkitekterSubscription

8

Women’s Toilet in Thane, India by Rohan ChavanSubscription

Mg 8750

Archive: Berlin Philharmonie by Hans ScharounSubscription

By Julius Posener

From the AR March 1964: as a radical reconceptualisation of the concert hall, the Berlin Philharmonie explored new concepts of space through a vividly Expressionist narrative that still retains its power

Emerging Architecture 2017 winner

Rue bonnet avenier cornejo takujishimmura lq 063 desature

Peripheral vision: Rue Bonnet social housing in Paris, France by Avenier Cornejo ArchitectesSubscription

The Rue Bonnet social housing in Paris reasserts the urban fabric first devised by Haussmann, except this time with a social conscience

Emerging Architecture 2017 Highly Commended

2015 bp holtrop wlm field 3 pub file 24 x 28 400 dpi rgb98

Defence of the realm: Fort Vechten Waterline Museum in Utrecht, the Netherlands by Studio Anne HoltropSubscription

Emerging Architecture 2017 Highly Commended

2 exterior from the garden jose luis munoz casa de los vientos

Winds of change: Casa de Los Vientos in Cádiz, Spain by José Luis MuñozSubscription

20171023 cover ar emerging

Latest: AR November 2017 on Emerging Architecture 2017Subscription

Emerging Architecture awards | Berlin | Archive: Hans Scharoun’s Philharmonie | Karl Friedrich Schinkel | Franz Hessel | Typology: public toilet

The AR Folio

    

Jürgen mayer h weather house 3

Folio: Jürgen Mayer HSubscription