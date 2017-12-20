Your browser is no longer supported

For the best possible experience using our website we recommend you upgrade to a newer version or another browser.Close
Ruins are a reminder of architecture’s transience, but they also embody often contested projections of meaning and memory
From Herzog & de Meuron’s Elbphilharmonie to Will Alsop’s Peckham Library, is it important for architecture to ‘fit in’?
Brexit, a rekindled interest in social housing and the centenary of the Russian Revolution have made for a fruitful literary year. Here are Owen Hatherley’s top architectural picks
Teget’s Yapı Kredi Culture Centre in Istanbul has been announced the winner of the AR New into Old awards, alongside two Highly Commended and three Commended innovative adaptive reuse projects
AR New into Old Winner: Teget’s transformation of a bland bank building into the Yapı Kredi Culture Centre is an experimental cultural provocation
AR New into Old Highly Commended: Wingårdhs’ conversion and extension of a train depot into a bustling food market sets a precedent for the transformation of Malmö’s industrial docks
AR New into Old Highly Commended: Through interventions across a vast disused factory site, O-office have crafted a community of galleries, café and youth hostel
AR New into Old Commended: Rearing its woozy head above Antwerp’s sober Port House, the multifaceted extension by ZHA makes a clean break with the past
AR New into Old Commended: Diederendirrix have recreated Gerrit Rietveld’s De Ploeg weaving mill in Bergeijk using updated materials and technologies
AR New into Old Commended: Duggan Morris have replaced grim PoMo added to a Victorian warehouse in London’s Whitechapel with a refined material language
A shortlist of 15 exciting and creative adaptive reuse projects from across the world has been selected by our panel of judges including Michael and Patty Hopkins, Lyndon Neri and Timothy Brittain-Catlin
From the pissoir to the sanisette, from the communal to the stand-alone pod, from male to female provision, a rich seam of history runs through toilets
From the AR March 1964: as a radical reconceptualisation of the concert hall, the Berlin Philharmonie explored new concepts of space through a vividly Expressionist narrative that still retains its power
The Rue Bonnet social housing in Paris reasserts the urban fabric first devised by Haussmann, except this time with a social conscience
